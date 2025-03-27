Albuquerque police partners with Sandia National Labs to curb crime in city

Volunteers from Sandia National Labs are stepping up to help the City of Albuquerque fight crime.

The team looked at years worth of data to determine how police can use crime-fighting technology better.

Police say before they took a reactive approach to where in the city they would place cameras, something happens, and they put a camera up. Now, with the help from Sandia Labs, police say they are moving to a more proactive response to crime, using data and science.

The city and Albuquerque police say they have access to over 13,000 cameras around town. They use those cameras to help track down criminals.

“We have invested in thousands of cameras all over the city,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

While Keller says the reliance on technology is working to bring crime down, both he and police acknowledge it could be better.

“If you know where your crime is, you put your cameras there. Well, there is more to it than that,” said APD Deputy Chief J.J. Griego.

That’s where a group of volunteers from Sandia National Labs comes in. They looked at five years worth of crime data and camera placement from APD along Central Avenue — a high traffic, high crime area.

They found not all of the city cameras were placed in a useful position.

“We may or may not have put up cameras that worked great during the winter. Then all of a sudden the trees got leaves and now those cameras don’t work so great anymore,” Keller said.

The Sandia employees say their data analysis helps APD figure out where to place cameras, at what height and what direction to better see crime.

“It finds these clusters that are really dense along Central and says, ‘Hey, here is a really good spot. Now let me help you find the exact center of it,” said Aundre Marzulli, a Sandia National Labs volunteer.

They say it’s their way to give back to their city.

“I’m a volunteer because I want a safer ABQ for my family,” said Rudy Garcia, another Sandia National Labs volunteer.

Their project was focused on the Central Avenue corridor, but they say they’re ready to expand it to other areas of Albuquerque.

Police say they will be rolling out the new cameras and recommendations in the near future.