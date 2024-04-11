APD: Pedestrian killed in crash near Louisiana and Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say one person was killed near Louisiana and Central after stumbling off of the curb and into the path of northbound traffic.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 424 Louisiana Blvd. NE. According to APD, a man stumbled off the curb and into the immediate path of a car traveling north on Louisiana.

Investigators say the driver didn’t have enough time to stop, leading to the crash. The driver didn’t show signs of impairment and speed was not a factor.

The man died at the scene, according to an APD spokesperson.