APD: Pedestrian killed in crash with Solid Waste vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a crash involving one of the city’s Solid Waste vehicles that left a pedestrian dead Friday morning in the downtown area.

Around 6:15 a.m., police say the vehicle struck a pedestrian near Central Avenue and First Street. They pronounced that person dead at the scene. Authorities shut down all lanes while officers investigated. They’re urging drivers to avoid the area.

About an hour before, around 5 a.m., officers responded to an area of southwest Albuquerque. They found a silver Toyota was driving north on Coors Boulevard when police say they hit a man trying to walk across Coors near Gonzales Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver and a witness stayed on the scene.