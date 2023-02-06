APD: Person found fatally shot in NE Albuquerque road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded to an area of northeast Albuquerque where they found a person dead on a road from being shot.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, Albuquerque police officers were dispatched to a person reportedly lying on the road in the 1500 block of Candelaria Rd. N.E. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the report and found the person had died from being shot.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are continuing to investigate. Candelaria Road is closed from High Street to I-25.

