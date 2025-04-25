APD: Registered sex offender arrested for having 2 juvenile runaways in his home

Albuquerque police say they found two juveniles in Joseph Lacour-Benavidez's home after they ran away from their foster family.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A registered sex offender is behind bars again for more alleged sex crimes.

Joseph Lacour-Benavidez was convicted for raping a 12-year-old back in 2002. This week, APD says they found a 14-year-old and an 11-year-old in his bedroom.

Police say there’s evidence Lacour-Benavidez had a sexual relationship with the 14-year-old for months.

Lacour-Benavidez is now facing multiple new charges.