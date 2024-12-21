APD releases video of deadly shootout in front of gas station

We're learning more about an Albuquerque police shooting that ended with a suspect dead and three other people hurt.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We’re learning more about an Albuquerque police shooting that ended with a suspect dead and three other people hurt.

Officers provided an update on the shooting from Nov. 11. It happened outside a gas station on San Mateo and Cutler.

Staff called 911 after witnesses say Hernandez was intoxicated, dropped a firearm and pointed it at a child who was with him.

On Friday, APD released segments of surveillance video from that night. They added audio of the 911 call to the otherwise silent surveillance video.

“He seemed intoxicated already. He walked outside, came back in and while he was in here he dropped his gun and he picked it up, put it in his pocket, went back outside. And while I was out there, he came to the front, and he like cocked it back, but he didn’t threaten me or anything.”

Video shows Hernandez had his 3-year-old daughter with him.

Officers say gas station employees locked the doors and sheltered in place. Video outside the store shows Hernandez flashing his gun multiple times.

When confronted by officers, he can be seen firing a single shot at officers. Three officers fired 10 shots back.

Gunfire from police also hit a man and a woman in a car parked in front of the gas station, along with another man standing near Hernandez. Hernandez was killed. The bystanders who were hit all survived.

Hernandez’s daughter was not hurt and is now in her mother’s custody.

The shooting is still under investigation.