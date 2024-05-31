APD releases video of deadly Walmart shooting

New security footage is showing the deadly police takedown outside an Albuquerque Walmart earlier this year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New security footage is showing the deadly police takedown outside an Albuquerque Walmart earlier this year.

Albuquerque police leaders revealed Thursday that the takedown turned into a wrestling match over the officer’s rifle, and the suspect managed to pull the trigger.

It all started with Adrianna Gonzales. APD leaders say detectives tracked her down to the Walmart near Menaul and Wyoming in early April after a string of armed robberies.

Police found out she was there with Mark Benavidez, who already had a warrant out for his arrest.

Body camera footage shows officers arresting Gonzales without many issues when Benavidez was inside.

The chaos begins when an officer tackles Benavidez while he was walking out of the store.

APD leaders say during that takedown, Benavidez got his hands on the officer’s rifle, turned off the safety and pulled the trigger. He fired a total of seven shots into the parking lot. That’s when another detective jumped in and got their hands on the gun as well.

“This detective attempts to disarm Benavidez and helps point the weapon, Benavidez has taken control of, towards the ground to try to lessen the chance of a bystander or an officer getting shot during this encounter,” said APD Commander Kyle Hartsock.

APD leaders say officers tried using a taser on Benavidez before shooting him five times on the ground, killing him.

Gonzales faced a judge the day after this incident, and she was ordered to stay in jail before her trial.

