APD reports crime decrease in NE Heights neighborhoods following arrest of 11-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say they’ve seen a significant decrease in crime in two Northeast Heights neighborhoods – Shoshone Road and Venus Court. They credit the decline to a recent arrest of an 11-year-old boy.

Law enforcement can only share so much about his arrest because of his age, but we know the boy is still in custody in Bernalillo County.

Police say from May 5 to June 1, the boy and at least three others started with stealing a car and throwing rocks inside homes, then that reportedly escalated to crashing into a convenience store on Indian School and stealing alcohol and cigarettes.

The 11-year-old boy also allegedly shot a man and shot at another person in separate shootings.

Some neighbors say they have noticed a difference since his arrest.

“We’ve had some break-ins and to my vehicle a couple of times,” said Crystal Stacey, who lives in the Northeast Heights. “In the past like six months, there’s been two break-ins.”

Stacey has lived in the Heights for two years. As crime increased, she made some changes for her family.

“I have like eight kids in my home, so at first I was nervous, but now they are allowed to come back outside and play and stuff,” Stacey said. “Beforehand, I wouldn’t let them come out, but within the last month or so they’ve been out here playing.”

In the Venus Court neighborhood, Walter Diaz said it’s not the neighborhood that is the issue.

“In this neighborhood, I don’t think it’s changed, you know, because there was, this was never a high crime area,” Diaz said. “The neighborhood’s not too bad, but like down the street the other day, I just stopped by the neighborhood’s gas station, and somebody just grabs a bunch of phone cords and chargers and that and takes off.”

Albuquerque police have arrested a teen in connection to the crime spree, but we’re waiting on more information.

APD says during the week of May 20 there were 17 incidents reported within a mile of Venus Court, including burglary and car theft. The week after the 11-year-old’s arrest, only three incidents were reported in the area.

The boy and the other suspects are reportedly known as the “Kia Boys” – the social media trend where kids show themselves stealing cars.