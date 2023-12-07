APD: Robbery suspect shot, killed by officer at apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers shot and killed a man Thursday afternoon at the Sun Pointe Park Apartments near Montgomery and Morningside.

Police say officers were attempting to arrest the man, who is reportedly connected to multiple robberies in November.

At least one officer fired shots during a chase. Police say the man was struck and died at the hospital.

According to APD, no officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.

Per APD:

– officers were attempting to arrest suspect (male, early 30’s) connected to robberies in November

– at least one officer fired shots during foot pursuit after attempting non-lethal methods

– suspect died at hospital https://t.co/Y8HfEEtnXi — Griffin Rushton (@GriffinRushton) December 8, 2023