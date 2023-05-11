APD searches for possibly armed suspect involved in police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are searching for an armed suspect who was reportedly injured in a shooting involving Albuquerque police Wednesday.

Police say the shooting happened in southeast Albuquerque between San Mateo and San Pedro.

APD’s SWAT and K-9 Units have been activated.

Residents west of San Mateo, east of San Pedro and south of Kathyrn are urged to stay inside, and look their doors.

