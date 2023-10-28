APD: Missing children of ‘wobbly tire bandit’ found

UPDATE, 9:22 P.M. FRIDAY: Albuquerque police say the children have been found.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 8-year-old Avia Chavez and 12-year-old Vivian Chavez.

Police say the children are believed to be with their father, Abie Chavez, who is wanted by police.

Police say Abie is the “wobbly tire bandit” who has been approaching drivers and warning them that one of their tires is wobbly. He offers to help, gaining the victim’s trust, and then reaches into the vehicle to steal their purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 242-COPS (2677).

UPDATE: children have been found — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) October 28, 2023

