ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a security guard was shot at Coronado Mall and a suspect was captured by officers who chased after them.

APD reported the incident on social media Friday at around 1:07 p.m. They say there are no reports of any other victims at this point.

No further details are available at this time.