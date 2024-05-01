APD seeks public’s help in solving 2018 homicide

By KOB

Albuquerque police say Antonio Gomez was shot and killed near Gibson and San Pedro in October 2018. Now, they're asking the public for help.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – With a new month, comes a new cold case Albuquerque police is asking the public to help solve.

In this month’s Duke City Files, police are trying to solve a nearly 5 year old homicide. Antonio Gomez was shot and killed near Gibson and San Pedro in October 2018.

Police say he and a friend were skateboarding to a Subway restaurant. At one point, Gomez fell behind and that’s when a group of people came after him. Police say someone in that group pulled a gun. 

Gomez’s father says his son was an athlete and artist. He hopes someone will come forward.

“Have a little courage. Just a tiny bit of courage to come forward and give anything that really will help give us relief,” said Santiago Gomez. 

Detectives believe the shooting may have been over a small amount of drugs, but they need more information.

If you know anything about the murder of Antonio Gomez, call Crime Stoppers.