APD: Shooting behind building leaves 1 dead near Central and Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot behind a building on Central Avenue and later died.

The shooting happened overnight Monday into Tuesday behind a building at the corner of Central and General Hodges Street, just east of Wyoming Boulevard. Paramedics took the woman to a hospital where she later died.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

To date this year, APD has investigated 26 reported homicide cases with 28 victims. At this point last year, according to APD, there were 40 reported victims – and 46 at this point in 2023.