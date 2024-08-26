APD: Suspect arrested for crashing into police cars, injuring officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested someone for allegedly ramming into their cars and injuring an officer during a traffic stop Friday in downtown Albuquerque.

Officers arrested Leann Aragon after she slammed into two police cars, leaving an officer with head and neck injuries.

Detectives conducted what they describe as a “high-risk traffic stop” on an SUV backed into a parking space at the Hilton on Central and Broadway. As an officer turned their lights on and pulled their vehicle in front of the suspect SUV, the suspect allegedly zipped around the officer and crashed their SUV into two other police vehicles there at the scene.

Officers ordered the driver to get out of the car, which they did, according to investigators. Police then arrested the driver and identified them as Leann Aragon.

According to police, Aragon had five felony warrants for her arrest. There is no word on the officer’s condition.