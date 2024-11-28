APD: Suspect arrested for deadly shooting over a pool table at a tavern

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing someone after a confrontation over a pool table at a tavern in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jeremy Saiz, an employee at the Dragonhorn Tavern at Juan Tabo and Candelaria. According to police, officers responded around 9 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a shooting there. They arrived and found 38-year-old James Silver dead near the front door with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that Saiz followed Silver as he walked out the front door after a verbal altercation. Saiz then allegedly fired a single gunshot and walked back into the tavern with a gun in his hand as Silver stumbled back into the tavern and collapsed on the floor.

According to police, Saiz later turned himself in. He now faces charges of murder, carrying a firearm in a licensed liquor establishment, negligent use of a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.