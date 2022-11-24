APD: Suspect detained, accused of fatally stabbing woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police detained a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a woman at a northwest Albuquerque home.

Albuquerque police conducted a welfare check around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 10400 block of Vista Del Sol Drive. They arrived and discovered a woman who had been fatally stabbed inside the home.

A suspect was then taken into custody as homicide detectives launched an investigation.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.