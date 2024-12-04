APD: Suspect in custody for deadly shooting in NW Albuquerque

Albuquerque police say a suspect is behind bars after a deadly shooting on the city's west side early Tuesday evening.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say a suspect is behind bars after a deadly shooting in the northwest part of the city early Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. off of Alpha Court, which is east of Coors Boulevard and north of I-40.

Police say someone had been shot and died at the scene, and one person was taken into custody.

