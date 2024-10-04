APD: Suspicious death leads to removal of 19 dogs from a home

Albuquerque Animal Welfare rescued 19 dogs from a home where police found one person dead under what they believe to be suspicious circumstances.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, Albuquerque police officers responded to a home in the 4500 block of Glendale Place N.W., and found someone dead there. Then, AWD responded and removed 19 dogs from the place.

The dogs are mixed breed and weigh around 30-50 pounds each.

“For the safety of the community, the dogs have all been removed from the property and are now in custody of Animal Welfare. The dogs will remain under the department’s care throughout the investigation. The animals involved in this incident will be quarantined from other animals,” AWD said in a statement issued Thursday evening.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police haven’t identified the person who died.