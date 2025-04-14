APD to hold news conference on police shooting

Albuquerque police are expected to release new details on the most recent officer involved shooting on Albuquerque's West Side.

According to APD, an officer shot and injured Julian Garcia in March as he fled from them.

Police say they were looking for Garcia for a homicide from 2024. They say when they found him, he ran into a field and pulled a gun.

APD Chief Harold Medina says officers tried to use “less lethal” means of getting Garcia into custody. But officers shot him when he started running toward homes in the area.

No officers were hurt.