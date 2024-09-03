APD: Triple shooting leaves 1 person in life-threatening condition

One person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting that capped off a rather violent weekend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say one person is in life-threatening condition after a triple shooting Monday in northeast Albuquerque.

Around 11:40 a.m. Monday, officers found two people with gunshot wounds while responding to reports of a shooting at a home in the 4500 block of Villa Loma Ln, N.E., near Montgomery and Tramway. As they were clearing the place, officers also found a third person with a gunshot wound.

Medics took all three of them to a local hospital. One person is reportedly in life-threatening condition, bumping the investigation up to a serious crimes callout.

Albuquerque police are still investigating. We’ll keep you posted with updates on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News with updates as we learn more.