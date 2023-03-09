APD warns of shootings at West Side open space area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is warning the public about an increase in shootings at an open space area behind Nusenda Community Stadium.

Police say people are firing guns into the desert in the area. There have been two instances where the rounds struck homes nearby.

APD is reminding the public the only location to shoot firearms in city limits is at a gun range.

Albuquerque police are working with the property owners of the land to install fencing and signage – which has already been put up – warning the public that it is private property.