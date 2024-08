Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the southeast part of the city Thursday evening.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the southeast part of the city Thursday evening.

Police say a woman was shot and killed at an apartment on Valencia Drive SE, near San Mateo and Gibson.

