Applications open for $675M to expand internet access in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — Interested entities can begin the process of applying for $675 million in federal grant funding that New Mexico is getting to expand internet access.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration greenlit the funding in July. Now, the New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion is inviting local governments, tribal communities, nonprofits, internet service providers and electric cooperatives to apply and work together to expand access.

Officials hope to connect tens of thousands of New Mexico households to the internet for the first time.

“The Governor’s office and our team are elated and grateful for the NTIA’s approval,” said Drew Lovelace, the acting director of OBAE in a news release issued Monday. “In today’s world, high-speed internet is not a luxury but a necessity. Ensuring access to broadband in rural and hard-to-reach areas means New Mexicans will gain access to essential services like telehealth and distance learning. And communities will enjoy greater economic opportunities.”

The New Mexico state government must now submit a final proposal within a year. The proposal will then detail the chosen sub-grantees and funding strategies for delivering broadband to unserved and underserved areas. They define these locations as “lacking broadband speeds of at least 100Mbps download and 20Mbps upload.”

Once the NTIA signs off on the final proposal, then construction can begin on the broadband infrastructure.

Federal and state data estimates that 16% of New Mexico’s 873,797 locations are either unserved or underserved. Data shows around 70,609 locations are completely unserved and another 72,384 are underserved.

According to the OBAE, they’ve made gains with programs like the Connect NM Pilot Program. Officials say those initiatives are working to bring high-speed internet to over 45,000 locations across the state.

You can find the prequalification application and submission portal on OBAE’s website.