APS and APD team up for Campus Crime Stoppers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Public Schools is relaunching Campus Crime Stoppers to keep schools safer by hearing directly from students.

“We’ve heard from students to say that we want a venue to be able to report stuff when we see things happening,” said Gabe Jacquez, APS deputy superintendent of operation.

According to Jacquez, the process of reporting crimes or suspicious activity is rather simple.

“They’ll be able to snap that QR code and go straight to the reporting site, which will go to Crime Stoppers, and then it will get distributed where it needs to be whether it’s through Albuquerque police or through our APS Police Department,” said Jacquez.

Beyond being easy to use, the program also protects students by giving them anonymity.

“If they feel uncomfortable giving their name they’ll be able to remain anonymous while reporting, while still getting that information to the right venues that we need to have,” Jacquez said.

“You know with peer pressure and other things going on, we want to make sure that they feel safe when they have this information to be able to report it, and not have anyone know that they’re the ones that provided that information,” said Cecily Barker, APD deputy chief of the field services bureau.

For Barker, opening this direct line to the students is key in creating safer learning environments.

“Kids have so much information. With social media these days, information is passed along a lot that way. They also hear information they’re hearing at the school,” said Barker. “The information that we receive from students has been vital to helping us solve a lot of the crimes that we have.”

Ultimately, Campus Crime Stoppers is giving students a voice and a seat at the table to help keep their schools safe.

Stickers with a QR code to the reporting site are being passed out to students at all middle and high schools in the district to spread the word about Campus Crime Stoppers.