APS board president talks superintendent candidate forums

The president of the APS Board of Education dropped by to talk about the community forums happening tomorrow with the two finalists in the running to take over for the role of superintendent at the district.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The two candidates still vying to become the next superintendent of Albuquerque Public Schools will participate in several public forums Tuesday.

Gabriella Durán Blakey, the APS Chief of Operations Officer, and Thomas Ahart, the former superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, are vying for the job. Blakey and Ahart will take part in the forums at the Berna Facio Professional Development Complex:

9 a.m. – noon Public Town Hall featuring a student panel and pre-submitted questions for the superintendent finalists

5 – 5:45 p.m. APS Employee Forum where finalists will be asked questions pre-submitted by teachers and staff

6 -8 p.m. General Public Forum where finalists will introduce themselves and answer pre-submitted questions

The board is scheduled to meet in executive session on Wednesday, Jan. 31 to interview the finalists.

The new superintendent will replace Superintendent Scott Elder, who will be leaving APS when his contract expires on June 30.

APS Board President Danielle Gonzales stopped by during the noon hour to talk about the forums coming up Tuesday.

