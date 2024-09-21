APS parents worried following shelter in place at Cibola High School

Families are safe after students and staff at Cibola High School had to shelter in place for a little over an hour Friday.

Albuquerque Public Schools says it was out of an abundance of caution due to police activity near the school.

“I received a call from her, and she said, ‘Mom, I just love you so much. I want you to know that no matter what happens, I love you.’ No parent ever should hear that,” said Kristin, whose daughter goes to Cibola High School.

This comes following a week of threats and guns found at some schools across the state.

The families KOB 4 spoke to are relieved no one was hurt, but they say the entire situation was traumatic.

Many students say they did not really know what was going on other than they had to shelter in place. There was an added layer of anxiety and fear after several schools across New Mexico dealt with threats. Students at Cibola say that includes them too.

A freshman at the high school, who wanted to stay anonymous, told us a student was posting on social media, threatening to shoot up the school.

When she heard they were sheltering in place, she thought that threat was becoming a reality. That threat is something she says multiple students had tried to tell teachers about.

“He said he was going to clear this b-word out. And then my friends had told the office, and they said that kids say stuff all the time, and that they were sure we were going to be fine. And then multiple other students had told them that that guy had said that there was going to be a gun threat, and so they still didn’t do anything.”

Other students and parents have expressed frustration, and said they feel like APS isn’t taking them seriously. We took these questions to the district.

In a statement, they say they understand what’s happening across New Mexico and the country is scary and continued by saying, “If you see a threat on social media, please don’t repost it because you may unwittingly be circulating a hoax threat. Instead, reach out to the APS Police Department.”

They also told us they take any threats seriously. The principal at Cibola High School says the only threat they’re aware of is the general threat circulating across all high schools in New Mexico this week.

APS also says they want students to know not every threat posted on social media is credible. If students are feeling scared or anxious, there are counselors available at every school.

With situations like these, it’s not only students and staff impacted. One parent wants to see change.

“I want to know what the protocol is from the first threat down the chain of command. I want to see better from them. I want to see APS listen to the kids,” said Kristin. “I want to see APS take accountability, and I want to see more money going towards mental health, and more money going towards family who are dealing with mental health concerns. Because this isn’t going to stop until the state starts to pay attention to that.”

