Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Old Town restaurant fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have identified the suspect accused of setting an Old Town restaurant on fire last week.

An arrest warrant is out for Stevie Maestas. The fire was contained to the outside of the High Noon restaurant in Old Town.

According to court documents, authorities were able to track down Maestas by looking at surveillance video, and matching the description with a later encounter they had with Maestas.

APD says they ran into Maestas last Friday, but they did not arrest him at that time.

Maestas is now facing felony charges for arson.

