Austin Nola talks baseball journey to Isotopes, limited edition mariachi jerseys

By KOB

Austin Nola talks baseball journey to Isotopes, limited edition mariachi jerseys

This Sunday is the Isotopes' Cuatro de Mayo Celebracion, and the first 3,000 fans get a limited edition mariachi's jerseys.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This Sunday is the Isotopes’ Cuatro de Mayo Celebration, and the first 3,000 fans get a limited edition mariachi’s jerseys. 

The Isotopes are in the thick of their third home stand of the season, with plenty of ball left to play this summer. 

KOB 4 sat down with one of the team’s seasoned pros ahead of a big weekend for Isotopes baseball.

Watch the video above for the full interview.