Authorities arrest 2 in connection to double homicide

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. — San Juan County deputies arrested two people Thursday in connection to an alleged double homicide the day before.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, San Juan County deputies and Bloomfield police found two people dead while responding to a report of a shooting at a home in the area of Road 4909.

An investigation found that Isaiah Brown and Ravyn Burns were arguing when it escalated into the deadly shooting. After that, Brown and Burns allegedly took off in a vehicle belonging to the victims.

Detectives worked with U.S. marshals to track down Brown and Burns to a mobile home in the Waterflow area, just west of the town of Kirtland. On Thursday, deputies arrived with Farmington police, U.S. marshals and New Mexico State Police to confront the suspects. As they did, Brown allegedly fired multiple gunshots at deputies and officers, who then fired back.

According to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, Brown and Burns allegedly escaped from the home and hid as the home burst into flames. Police eventually arrested Burns and then Brown.

Paramedics took Brown to the hospital with serious but reportedly non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He faces two counts of second-degree murder and a count of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Burns reportedly had an outstanding warrant that law enforcement arrested her on. They may consider additional charges.

According to the SJCSO, the first responders didn’t sustain any injuries. The law enforcement officers who fired their weapons are currently on standard administrative leave.