Authorities investigate police shooting at truck stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An investigation is underway after a shooting involving Albuquerque police at a truck stop north of downtown.

A multi-agency task force responded to reports of an “officer-involved shooting” at the Love’s Truck Stop, near Sixth and I-40.

Authorities blocked off Sixth Street near the Love’s. They also blocked the entrances and exits onto the street to and from the freeway.

