Aztec Speedway opens for 2025 season

It's a big day for Aztec Speedway as they put the pedal to the metal for the 2025 season.

AZTEC, N.M. – It’s a big day for Aztec Speedway as they put the pedal to the metal for the 2025 season.

“Tonight, we have over 100 racers coming out. It’s the biggest event that Aztec Speedway has seen in probably 10 years,” said Julian Garcia, racer and manager of Aztec Speedway Track.

Garcia says work started back in January to get ready for Friday’s season opener.

“All of our billboards are done, looking nice. We’ve had people over here, four different crews, ripping boards off the grandstands. The other additional things we did was extra pit windows,” Garcia said.

For the first time in a couple of years, the concession stand is now stocked and ready to serve up some good food.

“The menu at Grayson’s Concession, the menu is named after current and past Aztec Speedway race car drivers,” said Garcia.

Crews also wet and prepped the track, so the fun can start before drivers start their engines.

“We have also a driver meet and greet, and during that, you can get a raffle ticket to be able to actually ride in a two-seater race car. So the fans can actually have an experience to take laps around the racetrack. Also, new to this racetrack this year is our youth sport, compact class,” Garcia said.

Garcia says all the work they’re doing now to update the track, as well as planned updates, are all to get ready for the 75th anniversary in 2027.

“For the 75th year, you probably going to see some shows out here that have never been done. I’m talking, you know, big sprint car shows, big shows for the local classes with payouts like nobody’s ever seen throughout the state of New Mexico or the whole western region,” said Garcia.

For more information on Aztec Speedway, click here.