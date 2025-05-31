Babbles to Brilliance summit to provide families with child language development resources

This weekend, the San Juan County Early Childhood Coalition is giving families the resources kids need to speak at the level they should.

KOB 4 shows you how Babbles to Brilliance makes a difference one word at a time.

“I want them to have a bag of strategies so they can go home, and they can work with their babies, with things they’ve learned to make sure that their babies are developing their language on track,” said Selece Gathings, San Jan County Early Childhood Coalition coordinator.

On Saturday, the San Juan County Early Childhood Coalition will be providing families and their little ones with exactly that.

“We’ll have professionals, speech-language pathologists. We’ll have directors of libraries that are going to talk about literacy. We’re going to have early childhood principles and administration, and we even have a session focused on teaching your baby sign language. So it’s going to be really fun,” said Gathings.

Gathings says statewide they’ve seen a significant increase in speech delays in some kids when they start school.

“We really think it’s linked to the COVID pandemic,” Gathings said. “We were wearing masks, so babies weren’t seeing a lot of the words being formed. They weren’t getting those emotional cues, and it’s just affected their ability to speak and communicate their wants and needs. There still needs to be a lot more research on it, but there’s definitely a significant delay, it’s a problem.”

Now, they’re focusing on helping children get ready for the first day of class.

To take advantage of all the resources, the Babble to Brilliance Family Summit is taking place on Saturday at San Juan College from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.