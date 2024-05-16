Backcountry vehicle passes now available at Valles Caldera

VALLES CALDERA, N.M. — If you’re looking for an outdoor activity this summer, the backcountry vehicle route in the Valles Caldera is officially open.

Every day, officials will have 35 vehicle passes available ahead of time. Valles Caldera National Preserve is working on installing an automatic gate to let you in if you have a pass.

There will also be five first-come, first-served passes at the ranger station. This is new to Valles Caldera and will be available starting at 10 a.m. each day.

If you’re interested, you can click here to visit the website.

Last year, officials issued 4,500 reserved passes and 1,300 passes onsite. Out of the 185 days the backcountry route was open, there were 52 days when all 35 passes were reserved ahead of time.