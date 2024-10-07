Balloon bumps power line and causes outages for over 12,000 customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A balloon bumped a power line and caused outages that impacted over 12,000 PNM customers Monday morning in Albuquerque.

A spokesperson for PNM confirmed this to KOB 4. According to the spokesperson, the balloon bumped a line near Claremont and Stanford. Thankfully, it didn’t crash and didn’t get stuck. The balloon later landed.

PNM’s outage map showed 16 outages and 12,730 customers affected, as of 9 a.m. Monday. The outages extended as far north as Second and Osuna, as far south as near Second and Mountain, as far east as Menaul and Carlisle and as far west as Montaño and the Rio Grande.

Crews are on the ground working to fix this. They expect it shouldn’t take too long.

