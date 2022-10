ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Both balloon glows last weekend and Thursday night’s Special Shapes Glowdeo were canceled because of strong winds and rain.

As for Friday’s Glowdeo, the green flag was raised after a slight delay. However, pilots have been asked to deflate their balloons due to rain at Balloon Fiesta Park.

An emergency evacuation order was just declared for Balloon Fiesta Park. All attendees are asked to leave immediately. — Griffin Rushton (@GriffinRushton) October 8, 2022

We were excited for a nice glow tonight, however we're now experiencing rain at the Park. Pilots have been asked to deflate and pack up balloons. More info on tonight's other activities coming. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 8, 2022

Thank you for your patience! Green flag is up, let's get our GLOW on! — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 8, 2022

Parking news: for those of you still trying to get to Balloon Fiesta Park, the west lots (accessed off of Alameda) are full. The east lots (off of Tramway and San Mateo) still have availability. Please drive safely. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 8, 2022

