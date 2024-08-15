Balloon Fiesta signs ExxonMobil as title sponsor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Balloon Fiesta organizers announced Wednesday that ExxonMobil will become the event’s title sponsor starting in 2025.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will officially become the ExxonMobil Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta next year. The deal will go through 2029.

“We are proud to have a sponsor and partner in ExxonMobil. After years of working together, we are excited to collaborate with ExxonMobil to continue Balloon Fiesta’s mission to support the sport of ballooning, the City of Albuquerque, and the State of New Mexico nationally and internationally,” said Judith Nakamura, the president of the Balloon Fiesta Board of Directors.

ExxonMobil has previously served as the presenting sponsor of Balloon Fiesta. This deal marks an expansion of their partnership.

“We’re thrilled to expand our sponsorship for an event that means so much to the Albuquerque community, the state and to our employees. Balloon Fiesta is a unique economic driver that proudly showcases New Mexico’s rich cultural heritage, and we are proud of the role ExxonMobil plays in bringing the event to life,” said Bart Cahir, the senior vice president of ExxonMobil Upstream Unconventional.

The 52nd Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, powered by ExxonMobil, will take place October 5-13 this year.