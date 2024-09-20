Balloon Fiesta welcomes new executive director

We are about two weeks from the start of Balloon Fiesta. There are a lot of people who work together to make our state's largest event happen.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s about two weeks until the start of Balloon Fiesta, and there are a lot of people who work together to make our state’s largest event happen.

Most of them are volunteers, but there is a dedicated team of full-time employees who work year round to get fiesta off the ground.

KOB 4 shows you a familiar face recently stepped in to lead that group.

Julie Morgas Baca stepped into the role as the head of the Balloon Fiesta on Sept. 3.

“It was an easy decision. So you’re the leader of the city’s most recognized, exciting and colorful events of the whole state. So we’re very, very proud of that, and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” said Morgas Baca.

Baca replaces Paul Smith, who led Balloon Fiesta for 27 years. Prior to becoming the executive director, Morgas Baca enjoyed Balloon Fiesta as a fan.

“So I had the privilege of attending the event and I have some really beautiful memories of seeing the face of my child who is, you know, now a little bit older. But to experience it from a child’s eyes and just to see the excitement, you know, and from her perspective,” Morgas Baca.

She told KOB 4 she hasn’t flown in a balloon before, but that could change this year.

“I think it’s a good possibility,” said Morgas Baca.

Morgas Baca brings years of experience managing a large organization to the table. She served as Bernalillo County manager for nine years before retiring from that role in June.

We asked her what her hopes are for the future of Balloon Fiesta.

“Well, you know, we want to make everybody happy,” said Morgas Baca. “Just showcasing our beautiful city, county and state and being able to recognize the amazing work that is put into this event and recognizing the pilots. I mean, they are the show. So we’re just really excited, and it’s such a beautiful event and I can’t wait.”