Balloon Fiesta: Yellow flag for Friday’s Special Shape Glowdeo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Both balloon glows last weekend and Thursday night’s Special Shapes Glowdeo were canceled because of strong winds and rain.

As for Friday’s Glowdeo, the pilot briefing has ended and the flag remains yellow, for now.

Fiesta officials are expecting a strong outflow wind from a nearby storm soon. After that, they’re hoping the winds will stabilize and they will be able to raise the green flag.

Parking news: for those of you still trying to get to Balloon Fiesta Park, the west lots (accessed off of Alameda) are full. The east lots (off of Tramway and San Mateo) still have availability. Please drive safely. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 8, 2022

