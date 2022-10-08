Balloon Fiesta: Yellow flag for Saturday’s Mass Ascension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The yellow flag is up for now on the final Saturday of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The Night Magic Glow is still scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by Team Fastrax Skydiving, a drone show, and the AfterGlow Fireworks Show.

Winds are still very light at the Park and there is a misting rain. Pilot briefing is over and the flag is yellow. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 8, 2022

Good morning – the winds are light at the Park and there's a misting rain. The Pilot Briefing will start at 6:00 a.m. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 8, 2022

