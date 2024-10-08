Balloon Museum debuts VR hot air balloon experience

Not everyone, or their nerves, can afford to take a balloon ride but there is a new option that allows you to take that ride without ever leaving the ground or having to pay extra while attending Balloon Fiesta.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You can now take a balloon ride through all the major points of interest at this year’s Balloon Fiesta – without ever leaving the ground.

At the Balloon Museum next to the park, they’re offering a virtual reality hot air balloon experience. The museum is working with Visit Albuquerque and mastermind Jesse Sansom to bring this to life.

“Around 900,000 people will visit Balloon Fiesta this year. And only a small fraction of them will have the opportunity to go up in the hot air balloon and get the experience of what it’s like to see Balloon Fiesta from a ballooning basket,” said Nan Masland, the director of the Balloon Museum. “We wanted to give an opportunity for folks who may not be ready to commit to a hot air balloon ride to have that experience.”

Before you begin, you’ll strap on your mask and VR goggles. Then, you’ll take a 10-minute “flight” for a panoramic view from the skies above the Albuquerque.

“It’s a 360° view. You can look up into the balloon, you can hear the burner. You can hear other people talking in the basket. It’s just an incredible view. That is one that you get to determine, looking up, down, looking over the basket. It’s just a really magical experience,” Masland said.

You’ll get to ride with Dawn Patrol, see the Special Shapes Balloon Glow and experience a splash and dash on the Rio Grande.

“Up to 30 people can have this experience at once. They will receive a quick safety video to understand how this works,” Masland said.

All of what you’ll experience is from real footage from last year’s Balloon Fiesta.

“People travel from all around the world and across the country and right here in Albuquerque, to come to experience the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. And giving them an opportunity to see what it’s like to experience Balloon Fiesta, not only from the ground but from up in a basket and being able to look down at everything below, is a magical experience that we’re really glad we’re going to be able to offer to our visitors this year,” Masland said.

All you have to do is pay a visit to the Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum from 9-5 p.m. If you’re going to Balloon Fiesta, your admission is free.