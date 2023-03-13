Balloon Museum set to temporarily close for nearly two months

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Beginning March 20, the Balloon Museum is closing for nearly two months for roof construction and repairs.

The museum closure will go through May 15. During that time, the museum will block off all of the front entrances.

Then, come May 16, the museum will fully reopen with two brand-new exhibitions for guests.

The cost of the roofing project is $1.5 million. Crews will replace all of the building’s roof covering.

Virtual tours and digital engagement with its collections are available during the closure. Click here to find that.