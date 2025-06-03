Band on tour gets trailer stolen while staying in Albuquerque

A band on a national tour was staying at an Albuquerque hotel when someone stole their trailer with all their gear.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A band on a national tour was staying at an Albuquerque hotel when someone stole their trailer with all their gear.

The band member of Raynes say, thanks to their fans, they were able to find the trailer about eight minutes away from their hotel. But they still estimate about $1,500 worth of stuff is missing.

They say at least it’s better than the worst case scenario they were already expecting.

“We were immediately completely prepared for the worst. Because we have, we’re on tour, and we have a show now tomorrow, and we were like there’s no way. We have none of our stuff, we’re going to have to cancel the rest of it and kind of file an insurance claim and kind of rebuild everything. However long that takes,” said Mat Charley with Raynes.

They say the whole trailer had about $80,000 worth of material in it.

Despite the experience, they say they had a great a time playing at Revel and will remember it as one of their favorite shows.

“As far as we’re concerned, the fans and crowds are great. You know, we don’t hate Albuquerque now but just a tough experience,” said Charley.

The band members say they plan to come back, but will choose a better hotel next time.