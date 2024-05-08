BBB New Mexico warns of Mother’s Day scams

Mother's Day is coming and scam artists know you're trying to find the perfect gift for her.

The Better Business Bureau has some tips on how to protect yourself.

“A lot of scammers are actively looking for their next victim. So consumers need to be on the lookout, especially for a lot of advertising like they might see on social media. They might see, like, a deal that’s too good to be true,” said Austin Calabaza with BBB New Mexico.

Scams usually start with online ads, Calabaza says. That’s why it’s important to be extra careful when you click on something that seems too good to be true.

“You might see it and jump the gun on it and think it’s a really good deal. But when you start to go through that ad, it might not have those secure connections. The company might not even be here in the country. Or it might have little typos in there that might throw you for a loop,” Calabaza said.

Mother’s Day is the second-highest sales period for your local florist. When buying flowers for mom, make sure the business matches the website. Also, make sure all fees and delivery dates are specified in your order.

“Be sure to read the fine print, if they have any fees for delivery, cancellation, all of that,” Calabaza said.

Finally, if you buy a gift card, make sure it hasn’t been tampered with. Gift card draining is a serious problem in New Mexico.

“Make sure that it’s sealed correctly. And always keep your receipts to if you can get a gift receipt for the gift card just so you have an added layer of protection,” he said.