BCSO accepting donations for families in-need

Officials say they recognize that not all families can afford new school supplies so they're holding a donation drive to help.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We are just three weeks away from the first day of school for students, at least for Albuquerque Public Schools, so parents are stocking up.

Local law enforcement officials realize there are some families who simply can’t afford to pay out-of-pocket for all those new supplies.

“We understand, especially with the families that we interact with, that there’s maybe that need out there and how stressful it can be for families to get what they need for their kids to get them back into school,” said Irene Melendez, a victim liaison for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO Victim Liaison Unit is now collecting backpacks and school supplies for families who need it the most. You can help the “Stuff the Backpack” donation drive by buying school supplies and dropping them off at all BCSO substations.

“We’re doing backpacks, lunchboxes and paper, whether its spiral paper, absolutely everything. Binders. Elementary through high school is what were looking for,” Melendez said.

You have until July 26 to drop off these supplies. Stop by any substation from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week. There is also an Amazon wish list where you can send your donation directly (click here for details)