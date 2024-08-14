BCSO arrest 2 for murder, assault on West Mesa

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County deputies made two arrests in the case of an assault that led to the discovery of a person shot and killed and left for dead on the West Mesa.

APD first responded to a reported assault at the Flying J truck stop Sunday morning. The person reporting it said someone assaulted her and shot her acquaintance.

She showed APD an area on the mesa where officers discovered 25-year-old Maikel Antonio Torrealba Romero shot and killed on the ground next to a vehicle.

Deputies began investigating around 8 a.m. After collecting evidence and following up on leads, they identified 28-year-old Adan Munoz and 27-year-old Andi Parra as suspects.

Deputies charged Munoz with murder and Parra with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. They are now behind bars in the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Andi Parra Adan Munoz