BCSO arrests 3 teens connected to deadly shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Pajarito Mesa last month where they found 16-year-old Jesus Quintana Cota dead.

Investigators identified multiple suspects tied to the fatal shooting. They arrested 18-year-old Daniel Medrano Garcia, 17-year-old Dominik Marquez, and 18-year-old Mariana Gomez Thursday.

Medrano and Gomez have been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center, and Marquez has been booked at the Youth Services Center.

“It’s alarming how emboldened some young individuals have become, committing serious offenses without fear of consequence,” Sheriff John Allen said. “This case not only brings those responsible for a tragic loss of life to justice but also underscores the challenges we face with juvenile crime in our community.”

According to BCSO, charges include first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.