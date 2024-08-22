BCSO arrests man for deadly crash

The man also faces charges for allegedly driving with a revoked license.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County deputies arrested a man in connection to a deadly crash near Paseo del Norte and Second Street earlier this week.

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies charged Miguel Chavez in the death of 49-year-old Ernesto Arreloa. Arreloa was killed in that crash Tuesday.

Deputies say Chavez was speeding at the time of the crash. Chavez also allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana and falling asleep behind the wheel.

Investigators say deputies also found open containers of alcohol.

Court documents show Chavez has pending DWI charges already in Valencia County. Now, for this recent deadly crash, he faces charges of vehicular homicide, DWI and driving with a revoked license.