BCSO deputies find body in canal near Coors and Rio Bravo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Coors and Rio Bravo around 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man dead in a canal. A BCSO spokesperson said they are investigating the cause of death.

Information is limited at this time.

