BCSO: Homeowner shoots and kills intruder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A homeowner shot and killed someone who was allegedly breaking into their home Tuesday morning, Bernalillo County deputies say.

Around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a call about an intruder at a home near Lost Horizon Drive on the West Mesa. The homeowner reported shooting the intruder, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, deputies found the alleged intruder critically injured and tried life-saving measures on that person. Medics took the suspect to UNM Hospital, where they died.

BCSO violent crimes and homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances of this incident.